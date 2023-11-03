Exploring the Evolution of Sunderland’s Club Crest: Retro vs Modern

Sunderland Football Club has recently sparked a spirited debate among its fanbase regarding the choice between their retro and modern club crest designs. In a bid to discover the sentiments of Black Cats supporters, the Echo took to social media, generating an overwhelming response from passionate fans with diverse opinions.

Among the suggestions, @flowerpotman98 on Twitter proposed using both designs, alternating them annually between home and away kits. Meanwhile, Stephen Goldsmith expressed a preference for design A but suggested that it might be time for the club to embrace a brand-new crest. On Facebook, Dave Scott acknowledged his love for the retro design but believed it was essential to acknowledge that Sunderland is no longer a shipbuilding city and must move forward. Martin Snell passionately advocated for design A, accentuating its connection to the city’s shipbuilding heritage.

The sentiments on social media were varied, with some fans favoring the older crest for nostalgic reasons, while others embraced the current design as a symbol of the majority of their lives. Interestingly, @HarvesterStallo on Twitter advocated for a hybrid approach, combining elements from both designs for different purposes.

The Echo conducted a Twitter poll that received 1,988 votes from fans. An overwhelming 62.9% of respondents favored a return to the retro crest, while 31.7% preferred to stick with the modern design.

Since 1972, when Sunderland adopted the ‘shipyard’ crest, the badge has undergone various changes. The iconic ship symbol first appeared on the matchday shirt in 1977, replacing the previous ‘SAFC’ initials. The design remained largely consistent, with minor modifications, until Sunderland bid farewell to Roker Park.

In 1997, coinciding with the club’s move to the Stadium of Light, a new crest was introduced. Divided into four quarters, it featured traditional red and white colors in the upper right and lower left sections. Notably, the ship symbol was omitted, making way for representations of Penshaw Monument and Wearmouth Bridge. The crest also incorporated elements symbolizing County Durham’s mining history, paying homage to Monkwearmouth Colliery, the site where the stadium stands. Adding to its significance were the inclusion of two lions representing the black cats of Sunderland and a banner containing the club’s motto, “Consectatio Excellentiae,” meaning “In pursuit of excellence.”

As the debate rages on, Sunderland Football Club finds itself at a crucial juncture, considering the sentiments of its devoted fanbase while navigating the delicate balance between preserving heritage and embracing progress. Only time will tell which direction the club ultimately decides to embark upon.

FAQ

What is the shipyard crest?

The shipyard crest refers to the retro badge design of Sunderland Football Club that prominently features a ship, symbolizing the city’s historical association with shipbuilding.

Why are fans debating between the retro and modern crest?

Fans are engaged in a lively debate to determine whether Sunderland should return to their previous shipyard badge design or continue with their current modern crest.

Will the club consider a hybrid crest?

As suggested some fans, the possibility of creating a hybrid crest that combines elements of both designs has been raised, although it remains to be seen if the club will explore this option.

