Rare Find: Pristine 1980 Oldsmobile 442 with Electric Sunroof Up for Auction

This well-preserved 1980 Oldsmobile 442 has recently surfaced for auction, offering car enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of automotive history. With only 45,196 miles on the odometer, this two-tone coupe remains in remarkable condition, showcasing its originality and unique features.

The exterior of the car exhibits a black over silver color scheme that still retains its original shine. The gold accents add a touch of elegance, truly setting this 442 apart. Rust-free and well-maintained, this vehicle has weathered the test of time admirably.

Step inside, and you’ll discover an interior that corroborates the car’s excellent condition. The upholstery remains clean, the trim intact, and the cabin exudes an air of authenticity. Equipped with numerous luxurious features, this 442 includes power windows and locks, air conditioning, cruise control, a six-way power driver’s seat, and remote mirrors.

However, what truly distinguishes this particular 442 is its rare option—an electric sunroof known as the Astro Roof. During its production year, only 201 vehicles were fitted with this exclusive feature, making it even more elusive than the era’s popular T-top vehicles. Today, finding a well-preserved 442 with an Astro Roof is an extraordinary find.

Currently up for auction with no reserve, bidding for this special 1980 Oldsmobile 442 has already reached $10,700. Considering that 1987 models in good condition are valued around $15,000, and low-mileage, highly original examples easily exceed $25,000, this pristine 442 presents an enticing investment opportunity.

Car enthusiasts and collectors alike should take note of this rare find. With its remarkable condition, low mileage, and unique features, this 1980 Oldsmobile 442 with an electric sunroof is sure to attract attention and fetch a significant price at auction. Don’t miss this chance to own a true automotive gem.