Jacksonville Woman Shot and Killed in Accidental TikTok Shooting

A tragic accident occurred in May in Jacksonville, Florida, resulting in the death of a young woman during the recording of TikTok videos. Aniyah Womack, 19, was accidentally shot in the stomach while filming with Mariah Clayton, 20, who was handling a rifle as a prop. Womack was later dropped off at a local hospital Clayton and another individual, but she tragically passed away a few hours later.

Investigations into the incident lasted 135 days, with Womack’s family eagerly awaiting answers. Last week, Mariah Clayton was identified as a suspect and was arrested on a manslaughter charge. According to the arrest warrant, Clayton initially claimed that she and the driver found Womack walking on a sidewalk and decided to pick her up and take her to the hospital. However, the driver later admitted that they had gone to an apartment complex to buy drugs when the apartment’s occupants stated that Womack had shot herself and needed immediate medical attention.

Witness testimonies revealed that Clayton and Womack were inside the apartment’s bathroom filming TikTok videos late that night. Clayton was reportedly holding an “all-black rifle,” and Womack was recording her coming out of the shower with the gun. At some point, a man entered the room and attempted to take the rifle away from Clayton, cautioning them against playing with it. As the man reached for the gun, it accidentally discharged, resulting in Womack’s fatal injury.

According to investigators, Clayton was in possession of the rifle and was handling it inappropriately while filming the TikTok videos. Her actions were deemed culpably negligent, especially considering the warnings she received. Clayton has been held on a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.

Aniyah Womack’s family is seeking justice for their loved one and wants the handling of the case to be done appropriately. They encourage other families who are still seeking justice to stay steadfast and not lose hope, emphasizing the importance of speaking up and building a support system within the community.

The loss of Aniyah Womack’s smile and vibrant personality will undoubtedly be deeply felt those who knew and loved her.

