Cats are tougher than you think: Discovering the resilience and strength of our feline friends

In the world of cat ownership, there’s a hidden secret that many people only discover once they have two cats: their incredible resilience and strength. A Reddit user, u/The_Crazy_Cat_Guy, shares their personal experience of how having multiple cats made them realize just how strong and sturdy these animals can be.

Before getting a second cat, the user admits to being afraid of handling their feline companion. Picking up their cat seemed daunting and nerve-wracking. However, once the second cat arrived, they were astounded the playful wrestling matches they witnessed. The user describes the encounters as something out of the UFC, with one cat even managing to put the other in a headlock.

This eye-opening experience had a profound impact on the user’s comfort level when it came to handling their cats. They became more confident in picking them up, holding them, and overall, being more hands-on with their pets. This newfound comfort was particularly useful when administering medication or when the cats required handling during visits to the vet.

However, another Reddit user, u/Timmeh7, highlights the importance of distinguishing between play and actual aggression. While two cats engaged in rough play may appear violent, the absence of hissing or angry yells usually indicates that it’s merely a playful interaction. It’s essential for cat owners to pay attention to the sounds and overall behavior of their pets to accurately differentiate between harmless play and real fighting.

This revelation about the resilience and strength of cats adds a new layer of appreciation for these beloved pets. Their robust nature allows them to withstand rough play and adapt to various situations. So, the next time you find yourself hesitant to handle your cat, remember that they might be tougher than you think.

