10 Celebrities Embracing Their Heritage on the Red Carpet

Celebrities often use red carpet events as an opportunity to showcase their personal style and make a statement. But some celebrities take it a step further incorporating elements of their heritage into their red carpet looks. From traditional garments to cultural symbols, these celebrities have found unique ways to honor their roots and bring diversity to the fashion world.

1. Naomi Osaka

Tennis star Naomi Osaka stunned at the 2021 Met Gala, wearing a Louis Vuitton dress co-designed her sister, Mari Osaka. The dress featured an obi-style belt and a vibrant print inspired her Japanese and Haitian heritage.

2. Saweetie

Saweetie made a powerful statement at the same Met Gala wearing a custom Christian Cowan gown. The gown beautifully incorporated the colors of the Black American Heritage flag on one side and the colors of the Filipino flag on the other, symbolizing her diverse background.

3. Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra captivated the audience at the Marrakech International Film Festival in 2019 with her stunning ivory sari Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The sari was adorned with intricate hand-embroidery and sequins, paying homage to her Indian heritage.

4. Quannah Chasinghorse

Quannah Chasinghorse, a member of the Han Gwich’in and Oglala Lakota tribes, showcased her indigenous heritage at the 2022 Met Gala. Her ensemble included feathers in her hair and traditional jewelry, representing the rich cultural traditions of her tribes.

5. Lupita Nyong’o

Actress Lupita Nyong’o honored her Kenyan heritage at the 2016 premiere of Queen of Katwe. She wore a custom Carolina Herrera gown and a matching headwrap, both inspired vibrant African fabrics she had brought back from Kenya.

6. Drew Afualo

Samoan actress Drew Afualo celebrated her Polynesian roots at the 2022 Black Adam premiere. She wore a stunning dress with a tapa corset, made from the bark of a tree, which holds deep significance in Polynesian cultures. Her boyfriend, Pili, complemented her look wearing traditional Samoan accessories.

7. Ali Wong

Comedian Ali Wong proudly showcased her Vietnamese heritage at the Time 100 Gala. She wore an áo dài, a traditional Vietnamese dress, and a headpiece, representing the beauty of Vietnamese culture and fashion.

8. Kumail Nanjiani

Actor Kumail Nanjiani embraced his Pakistani roots at the 2021 premiere of Eternals. He wore a Pakistani sherwani the House of Umar Sayeed, drawing inspiration from his character’s costume in the film and celebrating the elegance of traditional Pakistani attire.

9. Ariana DeBose

Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose paid homage to her Afro-Latina heritage at the BAFTAs and the Critics Choice Awards in 2021. She wore red carpet looks from Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta, two renowned Latino designers, in shades of yellow that echoed her character’s costume in West Side Story.

10. Auli’i Cravalho

Native Hawaiian actress Auli’i Cravalho celebrated her culture at the world premiere of Moana in 2016. She wore a hula skirt, adorned with a lei po’o (flower crown), and dangling flower earrings, capturing the essence of traditional Hawaiian hula.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do celebrities incorporate their heritage into their red carpet looks?

Celebrities view red carpet events as a platform to express their individuality and make a statement. By incorporating elements of their heritage into their red carpet looks, they not only honor their roots but also bring diversity and representation to the fashion world.

Q: How do red carpet looks inspired heritage contribute to cultural representation?

Red carpet looks inspired heritage contribute to cultural representation showcasing the beauty and diversity of different cultures. These looks bring visibility to underrepresented communities and encourage conversations about cultural appreciation and inclusion.

Q: How can red carpet fashion influence mainstream fashion trends?

The red carpet has a significant influence on mainstream fashion trends. When celebrities embrace their heritage in their red carpet looks, it inspires designers and fashion enthusiasts to explore diverse styles and incorporate cultural elements into their designs. This, in turn, leads to a more inclusive and diverse fashion landscape.

Q: Are there any risks of cultural appropriation in red carpet fashion?

While red carpet fashion inspired heritage celebrates cultural diversity, there is a risk of cultural appropriation if proper respect and understanding are not exercised. It is essential for celebrities and designers to engage with cultural communities, give credit where it is due, and promote cultural appreciation rather than appropriation.