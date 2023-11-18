Fashion Inspiration: 10 Actors Who Brought Their Characters to Life on the Red Carpet

Celebrities are known for their extravagant red carpet looks, and sometimes they take it a step further drawing inspiration from the characters they portray on screen. From iconic outfits to subtle nods, these actors have truly understood the assignment when it comes to bringing their characters to life even on the red carpet.

1. Rachel Zegler’s premiere dress for “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” paid homage to Katniss’s fiery dress from “The Hunger Games.” Her role as Lucy Gray Baird in the prequel showcases her connection to the beloved franchise.

2. Margot Robbie embraced the spirit of Barbie during the press tour for the Barbie movie, channeling different versions of the famous doll on pink carpets worldwide. Her creativity and dedication to the character were evident, reflecting the fun and glamorous essence of Barbie.

3. Zendaya made a fashionable statement with her “Spider-Man: No Way Home” red carpet look. Her spiderweb-inspired dress, complete with a mask, paid tribute to the superhero she portrays in the film.

4. Anya Taylor-Joy, the voice of Princess Peach in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” graced the red carpet in a head-to-toe pink jumpsuit reminiscent of the iconic character’s style. Her choice showcased her playful and adventurous side.

5. Jack Black, who voiced Bowser in the same movie, opted for a memorable red carpet look that captured the essence of his character. His flaming, Bowser-shell-inspired suit truly brought the villain to life.

6. Halle Bailey shone in a stunning metallic dress for the premiere of “The Little Mermaid.” Inspired Ariel’s iconic look, her outfit celebrated the essence of the beloved Disney princess.

7. Jenna Ortega channeled the gothic aesthetic of her character, Wednesday Addams, at the premiere of “Wednesday.” Her gorgeous gothic dress and veil combination perfectly captured the iconic character’s style.

8. Christina Ricci, who portrayed Marilyn Thornhill in the 2022 Wednesday series, paid homage to the titular character from the original “Addams Family” film. Her spider-themed look showcased her connection to the Addams family universe.

9. Ke Huy Quan incorporated subtle references to “Everything Everywhere All At Once” in his red carpet looks. From wearing a googley eye on his suit at the HCA Film Awards to donning a pin of a rock with googley eyes at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he playfully referred to memorable scenes from the film.

10. Harry Shum Jr. embraced the spirit of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” wearing a suit with a raccoon picture in his inside pocket at the SAG Awards. This subtle nod to the film showcased his connection to the story and his character.

