Teenager Sentenced to Prison for Making Threats Leading to Closure of Public Pool

An 18-year-old individual has been sentenced to prison for causing the temporary closure of a public pool in Leavenworth, Kansas. The incident, which occurred earlier this summer, resulted in a 29-month prison sentence for Landen W. Burgess. This equates to over two years behind bars.

Burgess was convicted for making threats against an employee of Wollman Pool using the social media platform Snapchat. The Leavenworth County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the sentencing, emphasizing that threatening comments can have serious consequences, as demonstrated in this case.

According to court records, Burgess shared a photo on Snapchat where he was holding a gun pointed at the camera in a menacing manner. Additionally, a series of threatening messages were also found in his Snapchat records from July.

Threatening behavior, particularly when conveyed through social media platforms, has become a growing concern in recent years. The case of Landen W. Burgess serves as a reminder of the potential legal ramifications of such actions. It underlines the fact that even seemingly harmless posts or messages can result in severe consequences.

The temporary closure of the public pool due to the threats made Burgess not only affected visitors but also had a financial impact on the community. The incident highlighted the need for heightened security measures and vigilance in monitoring social media platforms for any signs of potential danger or harm.

The Leavenworth County District Attorney’s Office has stressed the importance of taking such threats seriously and ensuring that appropriate legal actions are taken to foster a safe and secure environment for all.

