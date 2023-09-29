Singapore Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Sales of E-Vaporisers

Singapore authorities have taken strong enforcement actions against individuals involved in the illegal sale of electronic vaporisers and related components. The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) reported that between April and August, 18 individuals were convicted for selling these contraband items, resulting in fines amounting to $153,000.

The offenders, aged between 23 and 40, conducted their sales through social media and e-commerce platforms. One of the convicted individuals, Pan Shuowei, received the longest jail term to date, with a sentence of 19 weeks’ imprisonment. Pan was caught at a warehouse while collecting a parcel containing over 1,000 boxes of assorted pods shipped from abroad. These pods, used in e-vaporisers, are replaceable when the liquid they contain runs out.

Most e-vaporiser pods carry around 2ml of vaping liquid, which includes nicotine and additive chemicals. Pan had ordered these items from suppliers in China and advertised them on WeChat through multiple accounts, accepting payments through WeChat Pay.

Another offender, Chuah Siang Chun, was caught selling e-vaporisers on Instagram. He kept a sales record book and made a profit of approximately $3,000 over four months.

Gautaman Senivasan, a full-time student, was fined $20,500 for selling heat-not-burn tobacco products on Facebook. Senivasan had imported these products after discovering their availability in Malaysia.

The HSA stressed that the import, distribution, sale, and possession for sale of e-vaporisers and their related components is illegal in Singapore. First-time offenders can face fines of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both. Subsequent offenses could lead to fines of up to $20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both. Individuals caught using, purchasing, or possessing e-vaporisers and related components may be fined up to $2,000 per offense.

The HSA actively monitors online platforms for illegal sales and collaborates with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority to prevent illegal imports of these products. From 2018 to 2022, the HSA has prosecuted 101 individuals for selling e-vaporisers and their related components.

Source: Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Singapore