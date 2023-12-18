The Wealthiest Celebrities in Canada

Summary: Canada is home to numerous celebrities who have amassed significant wealth through their successful careers. From actors to singers, these individuals have made a fortune and continue to excel in their respective industries. Here are some of the wealthiest Canadian celebrities and their net worth.

Rachel McAdams – $25 Million

Rachel McAdams, hailing from London, Ontario, is renowned for her roles in popular films like Mean Girls, The Notebook, and The Vow. Her success in the entertainment industry has led to a net worth of $25 million.

Sandra Oh – $25 Million

Known for her iconic portrayal of Dr. Cristina Yang in the hit series Grey’s Anatomy, Sandra Oh, originally from the Ottawa suburbs, has achieved a staggering net worth of $25 million.

Avril Lavigne – $60 Million

Avril Lavigne, who grew up in Pickering, Ontario, rose to fame in the early 2000s with chart-topping hits such as “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” Her success as a singer-songwriter has resulted in a net worth of $60 million.

Howie Mandel – $60 Million

Born in Willowdale, Toronto, Howie Mandel has amassed a net worth of $60 million through his comedy career and recent role as a head judge on America’s Got Talent.

Ryan Gosling – $70 Million

London, Ontario native Ryan Gosling has achieved immense success in the film industry. Known for his roles in films like The Notebook and La La Land, Gosling has a net worth of $70 million.

Seth Rogen – $80 Million

Comedy star Seth Rogen gained prominence in the early 2000s through his appearances in popular comedies like Superbad. In addition to his on-screen success, Rogen’s writing talents have contributed to his net worth of $80 million. He now focuses on his pottery and cannabis company, Houseplant.

Michael Bublé – $80 Million

Vancouver-born Michael Bublé has found success as a traditional pop and jazz musician, accumulating a net worth of $80 million. His soulful voice and charming performances have captivated audiences worldwide.

William Shatner – $100 Million

Best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek, Montreal-born William Shatner has achieved an impressive net worth of $100 million. Despite being 92 years old, he remains active in the industry.

In conclusion, these Canadian celebrities have not only garnered international fame but have also accumulated substantial wealth. Their talents and hard work have propelled them to the top of their respective fields, making them some of the wealthiest individuals in Canada.