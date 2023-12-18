Marion County Restaurants Receive Perfect Health Inspection Scores

According to recent health inspections in Marion County, several restaurants have received perfect scores with no violations found. This information is important for customers who want to ensure they are dining in clean and safe establishments in the county. Here are some of the restaurants that have met all standards during their inspections:

1. Domino’s #3272, 9590 SW Hwy 200 #5, Ocala

2. El Toreo, 3510 SW 36th Ave., Ocala

3. Happy Pineapple II (Mobile food dispensing vehicle)

4. La Michoacana Factory, 4125 W. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

5. Little Joey’s Italian Restaurant, 16840 S. U.S. 441, Summerfield

6. Mic’s 19th Hole Pub, 166 Marion Oaks Blvd., Ocala

7. Ocala Golf Club Banquet Hall, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

8. Panera Bread Bakery, 4414 SW College Rd, Ocala

9. Papys Place, 9475 NE Jacksonville Rd, Anthony

10. Riccardo’s, 11783 SE U.S. 441, Belleview

11. The Beach Ocala, 13201 W. Hwy 326, Ocala

12. The Beach Pit (Mobile food dispensing vehicle)

13. The Crazy Cucumber Market Street, 4414 SW College Rd, Ocala

These restaurants have demonstrated their commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and food safety. It is important to note that these perfect scores are a snapshot of the conditions present at the time of the inspection, and establishments may have different violations on different days.

While it is reassuring to know which restaurants have received perfect scores, it is also important to be aware of those with high-priority violations. These violations may require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public. Some restaurants in Marion County that had high-priority violations include:

1. Address: 2635 SW College Rd, Ocala

– Violations: 13 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

– Examples of violations: Non-food grade paper/paper towel used as liner for food container, nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food, time/temperature control for safety food held at incorrect temperatures, missing vacuum breaker at hose bibb

2. A Mobile food dispensing vehicle

– Violations: 6 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

– Examples of violations: Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked without proper parasite destruction, raw animal food stored improperly

3. Address: 2437 SW 27th Ave., Ocala

– Violations: 11 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

– Examples of violations: Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer at improper strength, missing vacuum breaker at hose bibb

4. Address: 2019 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

– Violations: 20 total violations, with 9 high-priority violations

– Examples of violations: Cooked/heated food not cooled within proper timeframes, improper handwashing, food with mold-like growth

It is essential for customers to be aware of any violations found during health inspections as it can impact their dining experience and overall health. By staying informed about restaurant inspection scores, patrons can make informed decisions about where to dine.