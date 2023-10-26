Tragedy Strikes Maine as Shooting Leaves 18 Dead and 13 Injured

Yesterday evening, the city of Lewiston in Maine was hit with a devastating tragedy when a shooting took place at a bowling alley and restaurant, resulting in 18 fatalities and 13 injured individuals. The suspect, Robert Card, is currently at large, and Maine State Police have issued a murder warrant for his arrest. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, sending panicked bowlers and diners scrambling for cover as shots rang out. Law enforcement agencies swiftly responded to the scene, and an extensive search involving hundreds of officers was launched to apprehend the suspect. Frightened residents were advised to remain sheltered in place for their safety.

Governor Janet Mills expressed her deep condolences to the victims’ families and the community, stating that the city did not deserve such a horrific attack on its citizens. She described the incident as a terrible assault on the peace of mind and sense of security of the residents.

Robert Card, the identified shooting suspect, is considered armed and dangerous. He is a 40-year-old person of interest known to be a firearms instructor and believed to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve, assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine.

Maine State Police have issued a warrant for Card’s arrest on eight counts of murder, which is expected to increase as the identities of the other victims are confirmed. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement agencies are dedicated to bringing the perpetrator to justice.

