Dozens of Brands Cut Ties with Sean Combs’ Empower Global Following Sexual-Assault Allegations

Numerous brands have ended their partnerships with Empower Global, an e-commerce platform launched Sean Combs, after he faced sexual-abuse lawsuits. With more than a dozen brands distancing themselves from the platform, including luxury-bag company House of Takura, undergarment line Nuudii System, and clothing brand No One Clothiers, it is evident that the accusations against Combs have had a significant impact.

Many of the brands speak out about their decision to sever ties with Empower Global due to the seriousness of the allegations and their commitment to supporting victims. The founders of luxury skin-care brand Tsuri and high-end jewelry purveyor Fulaba both express their companies’ unequivocal rejection of mistreatment against women and their alignment with empowering women and girls. They believe terminating their association with Empower Global is an essential step in upholding their values.

On top of the sexual-assault allegations, some brands also cite the platform’s lackluster performance as a reason for ending their partnerships. They claim that meaningful sales were not generated, and communication was poor. Empower Global, similar to Amazon, requires sellers to pay a monthly subscription fee and takes a percentage of sales as a marketplace fee. The combination of disappointing sales and allegations against Combs expedited the decision for some brands to leave.

While some brands have chosen to stick with Empower Global for now, it is clear that the allegations have led to a rapid decline in the platform’s curated list of brands. As more brands cut ties, it remains to be seen how this will impact the future of Empower Global and whether it can overcome these challenges.