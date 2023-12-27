Teenager’s Social Media Posts Lead to Murder Charges

In a shocking turn of events, a 17-year-old teenager has been charged with murder after uploading disturbing posts on social media. Connor Hilton, who is currently in Galveston County Jail, is accused of killing an 18-year-old named Ethan Riley and critically injuring a 19-year-old.

The evidence against Hilton includes a picture he posted on his Instagram story, featuring himself with song lyrics captioned about murder. This eerie foreshadowing caught the attention of authorities, ultimately leading to his arrest. Friendswood police executed the arrest with guns drawn at Hilton’s family home on La Salle Street.

Interestingly, Hilton had already been released on a $1 million bond prior to his re-arrest. Initially, he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, but the District Attorney’s Office was considering upgrading the charges. On December 24, Hilton managed to post his bond and was temporarily free, but a day later, his charge was upgraded to murder, resulting in his immediate arrest.

When approached for a comment about bonding Hilton out on the new murder charge, family members refused to provide any statements. Meanwhile, media outlets have attempted to gather more information from the Galveston District Attorney’s Office and the Galveston County District Clerk’s Office regarding the new bond and conditions for the murder charge, but due to the holiday season, no one was available to answer their questions.

This disturbing case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking behind social media posts. It also underscores the importance of vigilance in monitoring and reporting concerning online behavior. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the motive behind Hilton’s alleged crimes, and updates on this story are likely to unfold in the coming days.