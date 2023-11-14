Instagram Live Broadcast Helps Identify Suspect in Tragic Murder Case

An Instagram live broadcast that initially celebrated the tragic murder of a 14-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. has played a significant role in leading the authorities to the 17-year-old suspect. The shocking incident, which took place outside the Crown gas station at 14th and Euclid streets NW, was captured surveillance cameras on the night of November 3, at around 11:30 p.m.

In the video, a masked individual, suspected to be 17-year-old Lorinzo Thompson, is seen firing multiple gunshots towards three people on scooters in the gas station parking lot. The violence resulted in two victims being shot, with 14-year-old Niko Estep tragically losing his life.

Court documents reveal that just three days after the incident, Thompson appeared on an Instagram live broadcast, seemingly bragging about the crime. Shockingly, he was wearing the same distinct Moose Knuckle jacket and Jordan Retro sneakers that were worn the gunman in the gas station surveillance footage. Additionally, authorities discovered an ammunition magazine matching the caliber of the murder weapon during a search of Thompson’s bedroom.

Thompson is currently being charged as an adult with second-degree murder while armed. However, the footage from the incident indicates that he was not acting alone. A man wearing a black jacket and a woman with red braids, both of whom did nothing to intervene, can be seen alongside the shooter during the attack. The woman was observed following the gunman on a scooter before and after the shooting, eventually leading the authorities to their shared living space in a nearby apartment building.

While Thompson’s mother was identified an officer who had previously arrested him for robbery, she has not been charged in connection to Estep’s murder. The investigation is ongoing, and the D.C. police are working alongside the U.S. Attorney’s Office to potentially bring additional charges related to the case.

Although the motive behind the tragic incident has not yet been revealed, detectives are diligently working towards uncovering the truth surrounding this senseless act of violence.

FAQ

Q: Who was the suspect in the murder case?

A: The suspect believed to be responsible for the murder is a 17-year-old named Lorinzo Thompson.

Q: Has anyone else been charged in connection to the incident?

A: As of now, only Lorinzo Thompson has been charged in relation to the murder of Niko Estep.

Q: Were there any witnesses to the crime?

A: The surveillance footage revealed that during the attack, there were two individuals present who took no action to intervene.

Q: What progress has been made in the investigation?

A: The investigation is ongoing, with detectives working alongside the U.S. Attorney’s Office to potentially bring further charges regarding the case.