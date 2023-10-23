Barcelona’s New Starlet, Marc Guiu, Shines in Debut

Barcelona has found a promising young talent in Marc Guiu, who made an impressive senior debut, scoring the winning goal against Athletic Club with just his second touch. Guiu’s dream debut for the Blaugrana has instantly made him a sensation and gained him an influx of followers on social media.

At just 17 years old, Guiu has already experienced the impact of playing for Barcelona. He had a modest following of 44 thousand on Instagram before his sensational goal, but now boasts an impressive 537 thousand followers. This surge in popularity highlights the excitement surrounding Guiu’s potential.

Following the match, Guiu expressed his gratitude to Xavi Hernandez for trusting him, his teammates, and all his previous managers. He acknowledged that this is just the beginning and emphasized his dedication to working hard and improving every day to help the club achieve its objectives.

While Guiu is expected to return to the under-19 side in the near future, his impressive debut performance suggests that Xavi may not hesitate to call upon him in times of need. Guiu’s natural talent and goal-scoring ability make him a valuable asset for Barcelona’s squad.

Only time will tell how Guiu’s career will unfold, but his electric start has undoubtedly captured the attention of fans and experts alike. As he continues to develop and hone his skills, Guiu’s journey with Barcelona promises to be one filled with excitement and potential.

