Strange Trends of 2023: A Year in Review

Throughout 2023, TikTok users brought us a whirlwind of bizarre and amusing trends. From canon events to the coquettification of everyday objects, this year has been nothing short of entertaining. As we prepare to enter 2024, let’s take a moment to remember some of the most unusual and unforgettable TikTok crazes.

One trend that gained traction thanks to the film “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” was the concept of canon events. Inspired a line from the movie, TikTokers found universal moments in their own lives that shaped them, such as trying a new hairstyle or starting a new fitness routine post-breakup.

Remember those quirky boots from MSCHF? They became an instant hit, drawing comparisons to Boots’ shoes from “Dora the Explorer.” Styling videos featuring these cartoon-like boots were popular, but spotting them in the wild proved to be even more entertaining.

Deinfluencing was another trend that took TikTok storm. People started questioning their consumer habits, actively trying to resist buying into popular or viral products. It even extended to practical advice, like not worrying about having a perfectly color-coordinated Christmas tree.

But the fun didn’t stop there. TikTok users introduced the bombastic side eye as a new way to throw shade. Celebrities and ordinary people alike joined in, showcasing their best side eye moments.

“Girl dinner” became a phenomenon on TikTok, where women shared their unconventional meal combinations. Plates stacked with cheese, cookies, cereal, and random leftovers provided a glimpse into the world of unique dining experiences.

As the trend evolved, it transformed into “girl math,” an extreme justification of spending habits. This led to the creation of “Latino math,” which involved taking party centerpieces as souvenirs.

Switching sides sound originated from the popular video game “Call of Duty.” People used this trend to share moments of personal growth, including discoveries about their own sexuality.

Of course, no TikTok trend is complete without a face-changing filter. The aged filter took the app storm, with users getting a glimpse of their future selves. Some reactions were humorous, while others evoked deeper emotions when considering the passage of time.

The McDonald’s Grimace Shake introduced a hilarious twist to TikTok trends. Users pretended that this purple, berry-flavored milkshake had bizarre and outrageous side effects, even roping in celebrities like Courteney Cox.

“Delulu” culture gave us a more optimistic lens to view our own lives. Being “delulu” meant embracing a somewhat delusional mindset, allowing ourselves to believe in unlikely scenarios just for the fun of it.

From horror film-inspired dances to coquettifying everyday objects with pink bows, TikTok users set out to make everything a little more charming and playful.

2023 had its fair share of strange trends, including the beige flags that represent those peculiar yet endearing things our partners do. It truly is the year where even the most ordinary aspects of life became noteworthy.

We witnessed the Lights Off Challenge, a dance trend that involved turning off the lights and dancing with phone flashlights to the beat of a song. Expect to see more of these videos during holiday gatherings.

The “Besame Mucho” x “Delincuente” sound provided a creative mashup that resonated with adults reflecting on the passage of time. It was a reminder of how quickly one can transition from carefree fun to adult responsibilities.

And who could forget the confusion caused the hugging emoji that bore a striking resemblance to an old-fashioned film camera? Thankfully, TikTok users settled this mystery before the year came to a close.

As we bid farewell to the strange trends of 2023, we can’t help but wonder what unusual fads await us in the upcoming year. TikTok has proven to be a breeding ground for creativity, humor, and sometimes just pure absurdity. So, let’s brace ourselves for whatever bizarre trends 2024 has in store.