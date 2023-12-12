The Decline of Facebook and Twitter: TikTok and YouTube Take Over

The landscape of social media platforms has experienced a major shift in the past decade. Once dominant players like Facebook and Twitter have seen a significant decline in popularity. Facebook’s reputation took a hit after its questionable data collection practices and controversial algorithm came to light. Twitter, on the other hand, witnessed a decline in usership after Elon Musk assumed control of the company.

As these giants falter, two new apps have emerged to fill the void left Facebook and Twitter: TikTok and YouTube. According to a recent survey conducted Pew, a staggering 93% of teens reported using YouTube, with 16% of them using it constantly. In comparison, TikTok, while slightly less popular overall, boasts an impressive 63% usage among teens, with 17% of them always being active on the platform. This suggests that TikTok has managed to cultivate a more loyal user base, despite having a smaller proportion of teens using it.

In contrast, Facebook’s user base among teens has dwindled to a mere 33%. This trend is concerning for the company, as it indicates a loss of influence over the younger demographics. While Instagram, owned Facebook, fares slightly better with a 59% share among teens, it still falls short of the popularity enjoyed TikTok and YouTube.

Facebook’s decline is evident when compared to its previous dominance. In 2014, 71% of teens used Facebook, a number that has been reduced to less than half in the span of a decade. Instagram, although it has seen some growth, has not been able to fully compensate for Facebook’s lost ground. After reaching a high of 62% in 2022, it has now dropped to 59% this year.

Another contender in the race for teen users is Snapchat, which enjoys a 60% share. Its ability to cater to Generation Z might make it more valuable than initially anticipated. However, TikTok’s growth has stalled since last year, and with the threat of a US ban looming, its ability to retain its user base remains uncertain.

In conclusion, Facebook and Twitter have witnessed a decline in popularity among the younger crowd, while TikTok and YouTube have emerged as the go-to platforms for teens. This shift in the social media landscape highlights the ever-changing nature of online platforms and the need for companies to adapt to the preferences of their users.