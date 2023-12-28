Tom Cruise’s Annual Cake Tradition Continues to Delight Celebrities

Every Christmas, Hollywood star Tom Cruise spreads holiday cheer sending out his famous coconut bundt cakes to friends, colleagues, and celebrity pals. The actor, known for his roles in the Mission: Impossible film series, has been practicing this heartwarming tradition for years. Though he can’t indulge in the sugary treat himself due to his film training regimen, Cruise ensures that others get to enjoy it.

One of the lucky recipients of Cruise’s annual cake is comedian Rosie O’Donnell, who has shared her excitement on social media. Though she jokingly admitted she doesn’t have his home phone number, O’Donnell receives the cake without fail. Last year, she posted a photo of the cake and the accompanying gift tag on Instagram, showcasing the warm wishes from Cruise himself.

Actress Angela Bassett, who worked with Cruise on Mission: Impossible – Fallout, has also been on the receiving end of his thoughtful gesture. During an interview on the Late Late Show with James Corden, Cruise confirmed that he sent the cake to Bassett and her husband Courtney B. Vance. Bassett playfully revealed that she was the one who enjoyed the cake, suggesting that Cruise lives vicariously through those who receive it.

Another Hollywood heavyweight, Tom Hanks, has praised Cruise’s cake as “the most delicious cake.” Hanks, who shares a friendship with Cruise, looks forward to the annual treat and enjoys it despite his type-2 diabetes-related dietary restrictions. Even Raymond Lee, Cruise’s co-star in Top Gun: Maverick, couldn’t resist the cake’s scrumptiousness. He described it as “up to the standard of Tom Cruise standards” and playfully speculated about Cruise’s mysterious delivery methods.

Former co-star Kirsten Dunst has also confirmed her spot on Cruise’s gift list, receiving the coconut bundt cake that arrives at her doorstep every Christmas. In an interview on the Graham Norton Show, Dunst mentioned that the cake is quickly devoured her household, a testament to its delectable taste.

As the festive season approaches, it’s heartwarming to know that Tom Cruise’s annual cake tradition continues to bring joy to those fortunate enough to receive it. This thoughtful gesture embodies the spirit of giving and highlights Cruise’s generosity towards his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.