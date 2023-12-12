New Polish Comedy Drama Series “1670” Hits Netflix

Polish-language Netflix original series “1670” has just been released on the platform this week. The show follows the story of Jan, a nobleman and owner of the Polish village of Adamczycha, who is determined to leave his mark on the history of his country. However, despite his best intentions, Jan struggles to understand the hardships faced the villagers under his rule, as they find themselves on the brink of rapid decline.

Set in the year 1670, two years before the Polish-Ottoman War, the series gives viewers a glimpse into the historical period of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. While billed as a historical comedy, “1670” offers a satirical take on the Polish nobility rather than a strictly accurate portrayal of the era.

The cast of “1670” includes talented actors such as Bartlomiej Topa as Jan, Katarzyna Herman as Zofia, and Martyna Byczkowska as Aniela, among others. Filming took place in the open-air Folk Museum located in the village of Kolbuszowa, southern Poland. The museum, which spans over 30 acres, is also a popular tourist attraction. Visitors can explore the museum and experience the setting of “1670” for themselves, as it served as the backdrop for another Polish drama, “Hatred,” in 2016.

“1670” is just one of many recent Polish series to be featured on Netflix. Other popular Netflix original Polish shows include “Feedback,” “The Mire ’97,” “High Water,” “Infamy,” “Absolute Infamy,” “The Green Glove Gang,” “Dead End,” “Sexify,” “Open Your Eyes,” “Queen,” “The Woods,” and “Glitter.”

For viewers in the UK, “1670” is set to be released on Netflix starting from Wednesday, December 13. English audio will be automatically available, but viewers can also choose to watch the series in its original Polish with English subtitles. So get ready for some laughter and dive into the intriguing world of “1670” on Netflix now!