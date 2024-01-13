12 Famous People with Surprising Secret Identities

Jennifer Lawrence made headlines recently when she revealed that she affectionately refers to Robert De Niro as “Bob.” But it turns out that she’s not the only one with a secret nickname for the acclaimed actor. A quick search revealed that Zac Efron also calls him “Bob.” It seems that De Niro is just Bob to everyone!

This got us thinking about other famous celebrities who go names that might surprise you. Here are 12 more mega-famous people with surprising secret identities:

1. Ashton Kutcher – While he’s known his stage name, Ashton Kutcher, to the world, his friends and family actually call him Chris.

2. Olivia Colman – During her Oscars acceptance speech, Olivia Colman mistakenly thanked “Emily Stone.” It turns out that “Emily Stone” is Emma Stone’s real name.

3. Prince William and Prince Harry – The royal brothers have secret nicknames for each other. Prince William calls Prince Harry “Harold,” while Prince Harry calls William “Willy.”

4. Lady Gaga – Bradley Cooper encouraged Lady Gaga to embrace her real name, Stefani. Gaga explained that she had been running from her true self but Cooper challenged her to be Stefani again.

5. Julianne Moore – Despite her famous stage name, Julianne Moore was born Julie Smith and is still called Julie those close to her.

6. Niecy Nash – While she is known her stage name, Niecy Nash, the actress sometimes goes her birth name, Carol.

7. Brad Pitt – According to Page Six, Brad Pitt apparently uses his real name, William, when flirting.

8. Johnny Knoxville – Those who are close to Johnny Knoxville actually call him “PJ.” His real name is Philip Clapp.

These celebrities prove that even the biggest stars have secret identities that the world might not know about. From nicknames to birth names, these famous people have hidden sides that make them even more intriguing. It just goes to show that there is often more to a name than meets the eye.