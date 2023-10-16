15 Must-Follow Instagram Accounts for Metalheads

Instagram may not be the first platform that comes to mind when you think of the metal community, but it can actually be a fantastic way to connect with your favorite artists and discover new music. From rock stars to photographers, here are 15 Instagram accounts that metalheads need to follow ASAP.

One account you should definitely follow is blasko1313, the Instagram of Rob “Blasko” Nicholson, former bassist of Ozzy Osbourne. Blasko is not only a talented musician but also a passionate advocate for animals, particularly black cats. His account features hilarious cat pictures and videos, along with his wicked sense of humor.

If you’re a fan of music photography, necroshorns is a must-follow. Christopher Dean, aka NecrosHorns, has beautifully captured countless metal artists in his stunning photos. From black metal icons like Marduk and Nifelheim to underground acts like Djevel and Ondskapt, his account showcases the best of the metal scene.

For a glimpse into the world of a true artist, follow sigurd_wongraven_official. Satyricon’s Sigurd “Satyr” Wongraven is not only a black metal legend but also a man of great sophistication. His account offers a look into his wine-making ventures and his passion for racecar driving.

Under the moniker a.nordic.nomad, David “Pessimisten” Jansson shares his stunning photos and inspiring words. As the frontman of bands Apati and Ofdrykkja, he has a deep understanding of the struggles that come with mental illness and drug abuse. His account is a testament to his journey towards healing and a better life.

Maxime Taccardi, known as maximetaccardiartworks, is a true Renaissance man. As a painter, sculptor, musician, and filmmaker, Taccardi’s art has gained much recognition in the metal community. He often paints with his own blood, creating captivating and haunting pieces. His music projects, including K.F.R and Kyūketsuki, are equally as unique and deserve more attention.

These are just a few of the incredible Instagram accounts that metalheads should be following. Whether you’re looking for music recommendations, stunning photography, or an inside look into the lives of your favorite artists, Instagram offers a wealth of content for every metal fan.

Sources:

– https://www.instagram.com/blasko1313/

– https://www.instagram.com/necroshorns/

– https://www.instagram.com/sigurd_wongraven_official/

– https://www.instagram.com/a.nordic.nomad/

– https://www.instagram.com/maximetaccardiartworks/

Definitions:

– Metalheads: Fans of heavy metal music.

– Renaissance man: A person with many talents and interests, like those of the Renaissance period.