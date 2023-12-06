Celebrities’ Surprising Pre-Fame Jobs

Celebrities may seem larger-than-life, but many of them started out just like the rest of us, working normal jobs to make a living while pursuing their dreams. While some have left their previous careers behind, others have found that their skills acquired in those jobs have been useful in their careers as actors or have used their experiences to give back to the world.

Nicki Minaj, the iconic rapper, once worked as a customer service representative and a server at Red Lobster. Margot Robbie, known for her roles in films like “The Wolf of Wall Street,” once worked as a “Sandwich Artist” at Subway. Terry Crews, the star of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” worked as a courtroom sketch artist in addition to his career as an NFL player. Rachel McAdams, the Queen of romance on the big screen, spent three years working at McDonald’s before her acting career took off. Lil Nas X, the breakout music star, worked as a cashier at Zaxby’s and as an attendant at Six Flags.

Some celebrities had intriguing jobs before they became famous. Wanda Sykes, known for her comedy and acting, worked at the National Security Agency as a procurement specialist. Steve Buscemi, before finding success in Hollywood, worked as a firefighter in New York City and even returned to his old career to help search for survivors after 9/11.

Others took on jobs that seemed unrelated to their eventual careers. Taraji P. Henson worked as a receptionist at The Pentagon and as a cruise ship entertainer before pursuing acting. Channing Tatum worked as a male stripper before becoming an actor. Lucy Liu worked as a secretary, aerobics instructor, and restaurant hostess before joining the cast of “Charlie’s Angels.”

Even Hugh Jackman, known for his role as Wolverine, worked as a high school physical education teacher in England before his acting career took off. And Danny DeVito, before becoming a famous actor, trained as a beautician and studied makeup artistry.

These stories remind us that even the biggest stars come from humble beginnings, and that hard work and determination can lead to incredible success.