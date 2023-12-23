Effective Floor Exercises to Burn Belly Fat

Summary: The most effective way to lose belly fat is not through traditional cardio exercises, but through a combination of strength training and cardio. These floor exercises are designed to help burn belly fat and increase calorie burn.

If you’re looking to shed inches off your waistline and lose stubborn belly fat, you may think that endless sets of crunches and jogging are the way to go. However, research suggests that the most effective way to burn belly fat is actually through a combination of strength training and cardio.

Strength training exercises not only help to tone and strengthen your muscles, but they also increase your metabolic rate, leading to increased calorie burn even at rest. Combining strength training with cardio exercises, such as steady-state and interval training, can further enhance fat loss increasing your overall calorie expenditure.

Here are some effective floor exercises that can help you melt belly fat:

1. Reverse Crunches: Lie on your back with your lower back flat on the floor. Raise your feet towards your body, flexing your abs hard. Lower your legs slowly while maintaining tension in your core. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2. Bicycle Crunches: Lie flat on your back with your hands at the back of your head. Rotate your body up bringing one elbow towards the opposite knee while extending the other leg. Flex your abs hard and repeat on the other side. Complete three sets of 30 reps.

3. Side Plank Hip Lifts: Set yourself up against a wall with your heels, butt, and shoulders touching the surface. Keep your core tight and your glutes squeezed as you tilt and flex your hips straight up and down. Perform three sets of 10 reps on each leg.

4. Hand-Release Pushups: Assume a pushup position with your shoulders in line with your wrists. Lower yourself until your whole body is on the floor, then release your hands off the ground before pushing yourself back up. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

5. Figure 8: Lean back with your feet fully extended. Lift your legs a few inches off the ground and draw a figure 8 motion with your legs, maintaining tension in your core. Complete three sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Incorporating these floor exercises into your fitness routine, along with a healthy diet, can help you to effectively burn belly fat and achieve your fitness goals. Remember to start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and repetitions as you build strength.