Teenage Suspect Arrested in Connection with String of Auto Burglaries in Memphis

Working diligently, detectives were able to identify the teenager as a possible suspect as they examined the evidence gathered from the crime scenes. Subsequently, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the Oakhaven area, where the suspect was taken into custody.

During the search of the premises, law enforcement officers made several significant discoveries. Among them were 10 handguns, two rifles, and numerous key fobs to vehicles whose ownership is currently unknown. Three of the firearms seized have been confirmed as stolen, further linking the suspect to illicit activities.

Additionally, investigators recovered an Infiniti sedan that had been reported stolen from Germantown. The recovery of this vehicle, along with other evidence found at the scene, connects the suspect to the series of auto burglaries that occurred on December 2, 3, and 4.

The charges resulting from this investigation have not been disclosed yet. However, it is worth noting that the teenager already had existing warrants related to property theft between $10,000 and $60,000 dating back to July.

Local authorities have praised the efforts of the dedicated team of detectives who successfully apprehended the suspect, bringing about a breakthrough in the wave of auto burglaries that have left victims across Memphis feeling violated.

As further developments unfold in this case, the community eagerly awaits more information and the prospect of justice being served.