Diverse Wildlife Violations Unearthed During Fraser Canyon Road Check

A recent multi-agency road check conducted in the Fraser Canyon yielded eye-opening results involving violations under the Wildlife Act. The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS), in collaboration with BC RCMP, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and Environment and Climate Change Canada, meticulously inspected over 400 hunters and anglers in Boston Bar, according to a social media post the BCCOS.

During the intensive inspection process, more than 400 fish and game animals were scrutinized, including 104 mule deer, 287 grouse, and 10 moose. Shockingly, 15 violation tickets were issued, demonstrating the urgency of addressing wildlife offenses and enforcing conservation regulations.

The offenses on which the tickets were warranted ranged from failure to comply with species license conditions to the unlawful possession of deceased wildlife or its parts. The majority of violations were attributed to possessing a carcass without attached parts, highlighting the need for stricter adherence to regulations concerning wildlife preservation.

Furthermore, authorities encountered additional breaches during the operation. Three tickets were issued for individuals carrying loaded firearms in their vehicles, raising concerns about public safety. Additionally, two firearms were seized, reflecting the importance of maintaining control over potentially dangerous weapons.

Despite uncovering these violations, the BCCOS expressed gratitude towards the law-abiding hunters, anglers, and motorists who cooperated during the inspections. Recognizing their commitment to protecting fish and wildlife for future generations, the BCCOS emphasized that responsible practices are crucial to the conservation effort.

