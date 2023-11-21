Celebrities Take a Relaxed Approach on the Red Carpet

Celebrities Take a Relaxed Approach on the Red Carpet

Betty Davis

Celebrities are known for their extravagant fashion choices on the red carpet. However, there are times when they opt for comfort over style. Let’s take a look at some instances where celebrities showed up super casual on the red carpet.

1. Dillon Francis attended the 2022 Grammys with a bag of snacks in his hand, embracing a relaxed and laid-back look.

4. Kyla Pratt wore a comfortable two-piece set to the premiere of Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, showcasing that casual can still be stylish.

5. Woody Harrelson surprised everyone when he showed up to the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 in his pajamas. It was a bold statement, highlighting his carefree attitude.

6. Mark Wahlberg opted for a casual ensemble consisting of a polo, jeans, and Timberland boots at the Ted 2 photocall. He proved that comfort doesn’t have to compromise style.

7. Katie Holmes sported a strapless top, jeans, and sneakers at Jingle Ball 2022. Her laid-back outfit exemplified that sometimes simplicity is key.

8. Matt Johnson, the director of Blackberry, attended SXSW in a headband and a sports tee, demonstrating a relaxed and carefree style.

9. Ed Sheeran arrived at the Deutscher Radiopreis 2012 in a green hoodie and sagging jeans, reinforcing his personal style that values comfort.

10. Olivia Rodrigo walked the red carpet at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music in a tube top and pants, displaying her youthful and casual fashion sense.

11. Adam Sandler shocked everyone when he rocked a T-shirt and shorts at the premiere of That’s My Boy, disregarding traditional red carpet attire.

12. Sarah Silverman opted for a cardigan and shorts at Seth Rogen’s Hilarity For Charity event, showcasing her unapologetic and relaxed style.

13. Ming-Na Wen wore a leather jacket with washed denim to the premiere of Big Hero 6, combining edginess with casualness.

14. Drew Barrymore made a statement arriving in ripped jeans and a sweater for the premiere of Guilty Suspicion in 1991, proving that sometimes a casual look can make a memorable impression.

15. Skrillex kept it simple and casual wearing a T-shirt and basic black pants to the 2017 Grammy Awards, embracing his unique style.

There you have it, a collection of moments where celebrities took a relaxed approach on the red carpet. Can you think of any other instances? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

