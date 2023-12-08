Experience the Magical Field of Light at Freedom Plaza

Escape the winter blues and embrace the enchanting world of art installations in December. One of the most anticipated exhibits is the Field of Light at Freedom Plaza, located on the East Side of Manhattan. Created renowned artist Bruce Munro, this immersive installation will captivate visitors with its mesmerizing display of over 17,000 lowlight, fiber-optic stemmed spheres. The spheres will gradually shift in hues, creating a stunning visual spectacle.

Stretching across a vast expanse of six acres, the Field of Light invites guests to embark on a journey along the East River waterfront. As you wander along the winding path, you’ll be immersed in a sea of vibrant, glowing orbs. The experience is both tranquil and awe-inspiring, allowing you to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and find solace in the art.

The installation is brought to life through the support of The Soloviev Foundation and is accessible to the public free of charge. However, due to its popularity, tickets are required for entry.

If you’re eager to witness this magical display, plan ahead as tickets are currently sold out until February. However, there is good news for those willing to wait a little longer – March tickets will be released on February 1st. Make sure to secure your spot and prepare yourself for an unforgettable visual feast.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the Field of Light at Freedom Plaza. It’s a magical and immersive art installation that will transport you to a world of enchantment and wonder.