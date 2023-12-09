15 Muskegon-Area Boys Basketball Players Who Will Dominate This Season

The 2023-24 Michigan high school boys basketball season is in full swing and there are several standout athletes in the Muskegon area who are poised for big seasons. These players have the skills and potential to make a significant impact on their respective teams and stand out in the local basketball scene.

Travis Ambrose of Reeths-Puffer is a senior center who averaged impressive numbers last season despite undergoing a double hernia surgery. He consistently performed well against tough competition and is expected to continue his dominance this season.

Isaiah Atchison of Montague, a 6-foot-8 forward, is expected to be a double-double machine, providing scoring and defensive strength for his team. Jordan Bledsoe of Mona Shores, a versatile guard, returns as the leading scorer and will be instrumental in running the team’s offense.

TJ Davis of Muskegon, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, was a key player in his team’s run to the Division 1 state championship game last season and is expected to be a major contributor this year. M’Khi Guy, Muskegon’s senior point guard, brings his lightning-quick skills to the basketball court after leading the football team to a state championship.

Will Korenstra of Grand Haven, a junior guard, is the lone returning starter from last year’s squad and will be relied upon to carry the load. Elija Langston, a junior wing for Muskegon, steps into a bigger role this season and already holds offers from college basketball programs.

James Martin, a sophomore wing for Muskegon, is already making waves with his potential and has multiple offers from Division I schools. Eli Morrison of Spring Lake, a senior guard, is a top scoring threat in his conference and is expected to showcase his skills even more this season.

Bradley Richards of Fruitport Calvary Christian, a junior wing, put up impressive numbers last season despite facing defensive strategies focused on stopping him. Finally, Peyton Ruel of Oakridge, a junior guard, is known for his scoring abilities and defensive prowess.

These 15 players are just a few of the talented individuals to watch in the Muskegon area this basketball season. Their skills, dedication, and passion for the game will undoubtedly make them stand out as they strive for success on the court. Keep an eye on these athletes as they make their mark on the high school basketball scene.