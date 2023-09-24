Netflix Originals: Underrated Teen Movies to Check Out

Looking for some underrated teen movies to add to your watchlist? Look no further than Netflix Originals. Netflix has been producing a range of original movies in recent years, and many of them have become modern classics among teens. From heartfelt romances to coming-of-age stories, these films have something for everyone.

One of the standout films is “The Half of It.” This modern retelling of the Cyrano de Bergerac story follows Ellie Chu, a shy high school student who finds herself caught in a love triangle when she helps a classmate woo his crush. With its unique twist on the classic tale, “The Half of It” offers a fresh take on teenage romance.

If you’re in the mood for a lighthearted comedy, “The Perfect Date” is a must-watch. The film follows Brooks Rattigan, a high school student who creates an app where he offers his services as a stand-in boyfriend. But when he meets a girl who challenges his perspective on relationships, things start to get complicated. “The Perfect Date” is filled with humor and relatable moments that will entertain any teen.

Another popular film is “To All the Boys: Always and Forever,” the third installment in the beloved “To All the Boys” trilogy. Lara Jean and Peter are ready to take on college, but their plans are thrown into question when Lara Jean’s trip to Korea and a rejection letter cast doubt on their future. This film captures the bittersweet moments of senior year and the challenges of long-distance relationships.

“Dumplin'” is a heartwarming film that tackles body image and self-acceptance. Willowdean, nicknamed Dumplin’, decides to join a local pageant to prove a point. Along the way, she shakes up her Texan town and discovers the power of self-confidence. With its empowering message and catchy Dolly Parton soundtrack, “Dumplin'” is a feel-good movie for teens.

These are just a few of the underrated teen movies that Netflix Originals has to offer. Whether you’re looking for romance, comedy, or a coming-of-age story, there’s something for everyone. So grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and get ready to be entertained.

