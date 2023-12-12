Residents in New York State Urged to Register for STAR Tax Benefit

As the year comes to a close, residents in New York State are being reminded to take advantage of the STAR Tax benefit before it’s too late. Contrary to recent claims, there will not be a 4th stimulus check issued the government or any state in New York.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has confirmed that there will not be another round of stimulus money released. The last stimulus check was distributed nearly two years ago during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, eligible residents in New York State can benefit from the STAR Tax program. The STAR check provides relief from school tax bills and is distributed on a yearly basis. Registration for the program must be completed the end of December in order to receive the check for the following year.

On average, the STAR checks are over $700 and can be received through mail or direct deposit. According to the New York State Taxation Department, it takes approximately 30 days to process the checks once registered.

Residents are encouraged to not miss the opportunity to register for the STAR Tax benefit if they wish to receive a check in 2023. By registering before the end of December, they can ensure ongoing financial relief from their school tax bill.