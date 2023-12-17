Teens Arrested for Car Break-ins in Delaware County: A Growing Concern

According to recent reports, two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday for breaking into cars in Delaware County. This incident sheds light on a burgeoning trend involving car thefts and underage individuals. The Yeadon Borough Police Department received a report about two 14-year-old boys smashing the window of a parked car on Connell Ave. The police swiftly responded and apprehended the suspects a short distance from the scene.

Yeadon Police Department Chief Henry Giammarco revealed that one of the teens was already scheduled to appear in court for a similar incident that occurred during the summer. When questioned about their absence from school, one of the perpetrators mentioned his court appearance while the other nonchalantly admitted to skipping school that day. This incident serves as just one example among the many thefts that have taken place in Delaware County recently.

Over the weekend, the Upper Chichester Police Department also responded to multiple incidents involving stolen cars and thefts from vehicles. In one instance, surveillance video captured four individuals breaking into cars. Although it remains unclear whether the cars were unlocked and if anything was stolen, this incident further emphasizes the need for heightened vigilance.

Residents in the area have witnessed an increase in car theft gangs involving teenagers. Yeadon police have confirmed this worrying trend and advise young individuals to prioritize their education and stay away from such criminal activities.

Despite these arrests, Yeadon police face challenges when it comes to dealing with underage offenders. Juvenile detention centers are often too overcrowded to accommodate them, leading to their release and subsequent court dates. Giammarco expressed concern over the juveniles’ familiarity with the legal system, as they confidently anticipated being released.

As car thefts continue to occur at an alarming rate, authorities are reminding the public to take precautions when parking and exiting their vehicles. These preventive measures include never leaving the vehicle key inside or outside the car, ensuring all windows and doors are closed and locked, parking in well-lit areas if possible, and avoiding leaving valuables visible in the vehicle.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.