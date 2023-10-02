Student Arrested for Making Threatening Social Media Post at Hopewell High School

A 14-year-old student has been arrested the Hopewell Police Department following a social media threat that caused heightened security at Huguenot High School in Hopewell, Virginia. The threat, posted on Snapchat, contained menacing language towards students and staff at Hopewell High School.

After the threat was discovered on Tuesday, September 19, Hopewell City Public Schools announced that additional security measures would be implemented to ensure student safety. Despite the concerns raised parents and students, the school division emphasized the importance of not allowing fear to disrupt the commitment to their students.

On Friday, September 29, law enforcement officials arrested the 14-year-old student for allegedly creating and sharing the threatening Snapchat post on multiple social media platforms. The arrest serves as a warning that making threats on social media will not go unpunished.

Police Chief Gregory Taylor emphasized the significance of taking all school and community threats seriously, emphasizing the need for a safe environment for everyone. He reaffirmed the commitment to collaborate closely with the school division to align their efforts and ensure the creation of a secure environment.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, led the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Hopewell Police Department. Individuals with any additional information relating to the case are urged to contact 804-541-2284.

Threats made on social media jeopardize the safety and well-being of students and staff, causing disruptions and anxiety within the affected community. It is crucial for parents, schools, and law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or threats promptly.

Article Source: [Hopewell Police Department](source)