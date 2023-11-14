Police Rescue Abducted Teenager in Joint Operation

In a successful joint operation, the Navsari police and Surat range technical team rescued a 14-year-old girl who had been abducted a man she met on social media. The incident took place on the Delhi-UP highway, where the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore from the girl’s father, who operates a car washing center in Gandevi, Navsari.

The main accused, Samir Pathan, was arrested late Saturday night with the help of the UP police. The rescue operation was carried out after the abductors made a WhatsApp call to the girl’s father, demanding the hefty sum. Recognizing the sensitivity of the case, the police formed three teams, one of which was a technical team.

Using a combination of human and technical intelligence, the police were able to track down the abductors in Delhi. It was discovered that the accused were attempting to escape to Lucknow, their native place. However, the police foiled their plans and apprehended them during a bus journey with the girl.

Investigations revealed that the accused had befriended the minor on social media a few months earlier and later traveled to Gandevi to meet her. Acting on this information, the police successfully rescued the abducted girl and arrested the kidnappers. The accused are now facing charges for their actions.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and caution when engaging with strangers online. Parents and guardians should educate their children about the potential dangers associated with social media and teach them how to navigate these platforms safely.

FAQ

1. How was the girl rescued?

The girl was rescued the Navsari police and Surat range technical team in a joint operation conducted on the Delhi-UP highway.

2. What was the demand made the kidnappers?

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore from the girl’s father, who runs a car washing center in Gandevi, Navsari.

3. How did the police track down the abductors?

Using a combination of human and technical intelligence, the police were able to trace the abductors to Delhi and apprehend them during a bus journey with the girl.

4. How did the accused come in contact with the minor?

The accused had befriended the minor on social media a few months ago before traveling to Gandevi to meet her.

5. What charges are the accused facing?

The accused are facing charges related to the abduction of the minor girl and the demand for a ransom of Rs 1 crore.