New and Exciting Ways to Experience the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix

The highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is finally here! Las Vegas has been buzzing with excitement for months, with preparations for the event causing road closures and obstructing some of the city’s most iconic views. But fret not, because there are plenty of ways for everyone to get in on the action and have an unforgettable weekend.

1. Sky-High Views at the High Roller Observation Wheel

Experience the thrill of the race from the tallest observation wheel in the world. Ride the High Roller on race nights and indulge in breathtaking views of the city as the cars zoom. Choose from a single 30-minute ride or opt for unlimited rides with the premium “Wheel & Fuel Ticket.” Both options include access to an open bar until 2 a.m.

2. Spectacular Vantage Point at the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck

Get a bird’s-eye view of the race from the iconic Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas. Starting at 8 p.m., “Race Day Passes” are available for guests 21 and older. Enjoy unlimited entry until 2 a.m. and access to a cash bar as you take in the exhilarating atmosphere.

3. Club SI: The Ultimate VIP Experience

Immerse yourself in the glamour of the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Club SI. This three-day, all-inclusive hospitality lounge offers incredible views of the race from multiple stories overlooking the Strip’s straightway. With a star-studded lineup of events, including a live podcast recording with Dax Shepard, a party hosted Sports Illustrated swim models, and a race party hosted David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal, Club SI is a must-visit for F1 enthusiasts. Indulge in delectable dining options and an open bar throughout the weekend.

4. Exclusive Access at the Heineken House

Join the party at the trackside Heineken House. This three-story venue offers race views, lounge spaces, and a range of food and beverages, including a variety of Heineken products. With tickets available online, you can secure your spot among the up to 3,000 guests for an unforgettable experience.

5. Exciting Watch Parties

If you prefer a more laid-back atmosphere, catch the race and qualifying events at various watch parties throughout the city. One notable option is the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix at Topgolf Las Vegas. Enjoy hitting the field while watching the action on screens, with bay rentals that include playtime and food and beverage credit.

These are just some of the incredible ways you can immerse yourself in the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. Whether you choose to indulge in VIP experiences, enjoy delicious food and drinks, or simply watch the race at a watch party, this weekend promises non-stop excitement and thrilling moments.

Source: example.com

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much does it cost to ride the High Roller Observation Wheel during the Grand Prix?

A: The ticket prices for the High Roller Observation Wheel during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix range from $92.25 for a single 30-minute ride to $181.82 for unlimited rides. Both options include access to an open bar until 2 a.m.

Q: Can I access the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck during the Grand Prix?

A: Yes, you can access the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck during the Grand Prix with “Race Day Passes.” These passes are available to guests 21 and older and start at $318.18. They offer unlimited entry until 2 a.m. and access to a cash bar.

Q: Is there a VIP lounge available during the Grand Prix?

A: Yes, Club SI at the Las Vegas Grand Prix is a three-day, all-inclusive hospitality lounge that provides stunning views of the race. With a ticket price of $7,000, guests can enjoy various events hosted celebrities, delicious dining options, and an open bar.

Q: What is the Heineken House, and how can I get tickets?

A: The Heineken House is a trackside venue offering race views, lounge spaces, and delicious food and beverages, including a range of Heineken products. Tickets for the Heineken House can be purchased online and range from $8,700 to $13,000.

Q: Are there watch parties available for the Grand Prix?

A: Yes, there are watch parties held throughout Las Vegas where you can catch the race and qualifying events on screens. One such watch party is the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix at Topgolf Las Vegas, where you can rent a bay to hit the field while enjoying the action.

Q: What dining options are available during the Grand Prix?

A: There are several dining options available during the Grand Prix weekend. Buddy V’s at the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas offers a late-night party with televisions for watching the race, DJ entertainment, and all-you-can-eat and drink cocktail stations and appetizers. Mon Ami Gabi Lounge also provides unlimited food and a full bar, with direct views of the track not guaranteed but race coverage displayed on monitors throughout the restaurant.