Efficient Cleaning Technique Introduced to Vande Bharat Trains

The introduction of the Vande Bharat trains in India has been making waves, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagging off nine of these elite trains in a single day. One aspect that has caught the attention of social media is the change in the color of these trains, with the government opting for saffron instead of the initial blue.

However, it is a new cleaning technique introduced to the Vande Bharat trains that has truly amazed people. In just 14 minutes, the coaches of these trains are being cleaned and restored to their pristine condition. This is a significant improvement compared to the previous process, which took three to four hours.

The new cleaning method, inspired the Japanese bullet trains, has been implemented in more than 29 Vande Bharat trains across various stations in India. It aims to minimize the waiting time for passengers during the return journey, providing a more convenient and efficient experience.

Each coach will have a team of four cleaning staff members who will be responsible for completing the cleaning process within the designated 14 minutes. This new initiative is part of the Swachhata Hi Seva cleanliness campaign launched Indian Railways.

A video showcasing the cleaning process on the Secunderabad Tirupati Express has gone viral on social media, demonstrating the speed and effectiveness of the new cleaning technique. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that this method will be implemented in other trains across India in the future.

Overall, this efficient cleaning technique is not only improving the cleanliness of the Vande Bharat trains but also enhancing the overall experience for passengers. With this innovative approach, Indian Railways is setting a new standard for train cleanliness in the country.

Sources:

– Indian Railways

– Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw