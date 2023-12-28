Exploring the Bountiful Gardens of England

Escape into the lush landscapes of the Garden of England for a horticultural adventure like no other. Embark on an exclusive out-of-hours tour of Sissinghurst Castle, the enchanting estate once belonging to famous poet and author, Vita Sackville-West, and her husband, Harold Nicolson. Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing beauty of this Grade I-listed property, surrounded breathtaking gardens.

But the wonders don’t end there. Explore the vibrant and fragrant wonders of Pashley Manor, where roses and lavender fill the air, creating a sensory delight for all who visit. Wander through the romantic woodland glades and walled gardens of Scotney Castle, and revel in the tranquility and natural beauty that surrounds you.

A true highlight of this four-day spring holiday is the visit to Perch Hill, the personal sanctuary of renowned garden designer and writer, Sarah Raven. Indulge in a scrumptious homegrown lunch hosted Sarah herself, and gain insights into her creative approach to gardening.

Experience the delightful charms of the Garden of England as you venture through its most dazzling gardens. Discover the history, passion, and dedication that goes into cultivating these extraordinary landscapes. From the vibrant blossoms to the serene surroundings, each garden offers a unique encounter with nature’s wonders.

So, if you’re seeking a truly heavenly holiday for horticulturalists, look no further than the bountiful gardens of England. Prepare to be captivated the sights, scents, and stories that await you in this gardener’s paradise.