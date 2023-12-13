Disney to Expand Streaming Reach with New Licensing Strategy

Disney is set to broaden its streaming presence entering into a new licensing agreement with Netflix. As part of this deal, the entertainment giant will provide 14 popular series to be streamed on Netflix, according to a report Variety. The move is part of Disney’s shift in strategy under the leadership of Bob Iger.

Beginning in 2024 and continuing into 2025, viewers will have access to beloved shows such as “Prison Break,” “Archer,” and “Lost” on Netflix. By partnering with the streaming giant, Disney aims to reach a wider audience and maximize the distribution of its content across multiple platforms.

However, Netflix is not the only streaming platform that Disney is collaborating with. Earlier this year, Disney announced a separate deal with ITV X, making three exclusive Disney Plus shows available to stream for free on the UK site. This diversification of partnerships reflects Iger’s strategy of expanding the reach of Disney’s content rather than restricting it to one platform.

While Disney expands its licensing agreements, the company remains committed to providing exclusive content on Disney Plus. Iger announced during a recent earnings call that core brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars will not be licensed to other streaming sites. This means that highly anticipated series like Marvel’s “Agatha” and “The Mandalorian” season 4 will remain exclusive to Disney Plus.

Disney’s new licensing strategy signifies a significant shift in the company’s approach to content distribution. By embracing partnerships with streaming platforms like Netflix and ITV X, Disney aims to make its popular series accessible to a broader audience.