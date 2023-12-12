Disney-Owned Shows to Stream on Netflix in 2024

Netflix subscribers can look forward to a slew of popular Disney-owned shows coming to the streaming platform in 2024. In an effort to tap into the growing demand for bingeable network shows, Disney Entertainment has entered into a short-term content agreement with Netflix to license 14 TV shows on a nonexclusive basis.

Among the highly anticipated shows making their Netflix debut are “The Wonder Years,” “This Is Us,” “My Wife & Kids,” and “White Collar.” These additions will provide viewers with a mix of emotional dramas and beloved sitcoms that have garnered a dedicated fan base over the years.

The decision to license these shows comes as Disney realizes the potential revenue that can be generated from streaming services. With the proliferation of network and studio-owned platforms, it has become increasingly important for companies like Disney to make their content available across various streaming platforms.

In addition to the Disney-Netflix agreement, Hulu (another popular streaming service) will also be sharing the co-exclusive streaming rights of all 19 seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” with Netflix. This strategic move coincides with the launch of the combined Hulu and Disney+ app, offering viewers a comprehensive streaming experience.

With the availability of these Disney-owned shows on Netflix and Hulu, subscribers will have more options for their streaming entertainment. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, partnerships and licensing agreements like these ensure that viewers can access their favorite shows regardless of the platform.