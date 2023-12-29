Celebrities Share Unconventional Hangover Cures

Summary: Celebrities from Vanessa Hudgens to TikTok’s Birkin Boyfriends reveal their go-to hangover remedies in a recent NYLON interview. While these methods are celebrity-approved, they should be taken with caution and are not doctor-verified.

We all have those mornings after a wild night out when we’re desperately seeking a cure for our pounding headaches and queasy stomachs. But have you ever wondered how celebrities handle their hangovers? In a recent NYLON 19 series, several beloved stars shared their unconventional methods to combat the aftermath of a big night.

For Vanessa Hudgens, after a few too many gin and tonics, her secret weapon is a bottle of Caliwater, her brand of canned cactus water. Princess Nokia, on the other hand, turns to “hair of the dog” and believes that having another drink is essential to relieving a hangover. Alongside coconut water, Excedrin, and a nap, she’s found her remedy.

Other famous faces have dished out their personal tips and tricks as well. Lana Condor swears indulging in late-night comfort food, such as tuna melts and milkshakes at a popular LA restaurant called Swingers. Another surprising remedy comes from Liam and James, the TikTok stars known as the Birkin Boyfriends, who rely on a blue Italian ice cream called “Puffo” to soothe their hangovers.

While these remedies might work wonders for these celebrities, it’s important to note that they are not medically endorsed. Each body is unique, and what works for one person may not work for another. However, it can be interesting to try these unconventional methods as a last resort when seeking relief from a pesky hangover.

In the end, as Danish singer Erika De Casier wisely pointed out, there might not be a definite cure for hangovers. Instead, she opts for self-compassion and light activity, like taking a leisurely walk. Sometimes, it’s about accepting and being kind to oneself during those rough mornings.

So next time you find yourself feeling the lingering effects of a wild night, consider experimenting with some of these celebrity hangover cures. Just remember to listen to your body and seek professional advice if needed.