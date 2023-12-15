11 Celebrities Who Were Relieved to Miss Out on Iconic Roles

Celebrities are often known for their unforgettable performances in movies and TV shows. However, there are instances where famous actors express their gratitude for not being cast in certain roles. Here are 11 stars who were genuinely happy they weren’t chosen to portray legendary characters.

1. Anne Hathaway: Barbie

Anne Hathaway admitted on a podcast that she considers not being cast as Barbie a lucky thing. She expressed her excitement for the version of Barbie brought to life Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, believing that their interpretation hit the mark perfectly.

2. Britney Spears: Allie in The Notebook

For Britney Spears, missing out on the role of Allie in The Notebook was a blessing in disguise. In her memoir, she revealed that even though she would have enjoyed working with Ryan Gosling again, she preferred focusing on her album instead of acting like a 1940s heiress.

3. Jennifer Lawrence: Bella in Twilight

Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she is glad she didn’t play Bella Swan in Twilight. Seeing Kristen Stewart’s newfound fame after the first movie’s release surprised her, as she had no idea Twilight would become such a huge phenomenon.

4. Ashley Greene: Bella in Twilight

Ashley Greene, who ultimately portrayed Alice Cullen in Twilight, believed she wasn’t ready for the role of Bella. She expressed gratitude for not getting the part, as she was young and feared a negative response would have been crushing.

5. Alexander Ludwig: Peeta in The Hunger Games

Although Alexander Ludwig auditioned for the role of Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games, he found that being cast as the antagonist, Cato, was a perfect fit. He expressed happiness that he didn’t get the role, as it allowed him to focus on his work in the TV series Vikings and learn more about his craft.

These celebrities may have missed out on portraying iconic characters, but their experiences paved the way for other successful opportunities in their careers. Sometimes, not getting the part can be a blessing in disguise, leading to unexpected growth and development as actors.