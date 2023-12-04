New Drama “May December” Reveals Intense Filming Process

The highly anticipated Netflix drama, “May December,” has captivated audiences with its controversial plot centered around the investigation of a woman who committed a crime when the main character was just 13 years old. While the story itself has been the focus of attention, the behind-the-scenes process of creating the film was equally intense and captivating.

Director Todd Haynes revealed that the movie was shot in a mere 23 days, leaving no room for spontaneity. With such a tight schedule, there were “no Plan Bs” for any hiccups that may have occurred during filming. This forced the cast and crew to meticulously plan every detail to ensure a smooth production process.

The script, written Samy Burch, was inspired a real-life case, but Burch was careful to fictionalize all the details. Julianne Moore, who portrays a pivotal character in the film, took her preparation to the next level watching an A&E documentary on the case. This dedication to authenticity is a testament to the commitment of the entire team behind “May December.”

One interesting decision made the director was to set the story in 2015 rather than the present day. Haynes explained that this choice was to remove the narrative from the intense political climate of the Trump years and place it in the less polarizing era of the end of the Obama presidency. This alteration allowed the story to focus solely on the complex subject matter without the distraction of political allegiances.

The music played a significant role in setting the tone for the film. The director decided on using music from The Go-Between Michel Legrand even before the shoot began. To the surprise of the crew, the music was played out loud on set, creating a captivating atmosphere that inspired everyone involved.

With limited time for rehearsals, Natalie Portman had to observe and mimic Julianne Moore’s affect on set. This unique approach added authenticity to the character’s study of the other, blurring the lines between the two actresses in a compelling way.

The mirror scene in the film, inspired Ingmar Bergman’s Persona, required the actresses to look into a camera lens rather than an actual mirror. Physically marking where their reflections would have been was necessary to create the illusion. This meticulous attention to detail showcases the dedication and creativity of the production team.

The casting process for “May December” was also an intriguing journey. Charles Melton, known for his role in Riverdale, was not initially familiar to director Todd Haynes. However, Melton’s audition impressed the director, and he ultimately secured the role of Joe, the male lead in the film.

The making of “May December” was a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved. From the precise planning to the immersive music choices, each decision played a crucial role in bringing this compelling drama to life.

