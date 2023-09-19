Teenagers Arrested and Charged with Armed Robbery in Maryland

In a recent incident in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, two teenagers aged 14 and 15 have been arrested and charged with armed robbery after a shoe sale organized through Instagram took a dangerous turn. The incident occurred on Charlotte Drive in Laurel on Saturday morning.

According to the victim, he had posted pictures of the shoes he was selling on his Instagram account. The suspects, who were known to him, contacted him in response to the post. The victim agreed to meet the suspects in person to complete the purchase.

However, the situation quickly escalated. The victim reported that both suspects became aggressive during the exchange. One of the suspects pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the victim, intimidating him into handing over his property. After taking the victim’s belongings, the suspects fled the scene.

Thankfully, the local police responded swiftly to the victim’s report. Officers located the suspects and took them into custody. The teenagers now face charges of armed robbery.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with online transactions and meeting strangers in person. It is important to exercise caution, especially when organizing sales or purchases through social media platforms. The victim in this case was fortunate that he was not physically harmed during the robbery.

Source: Anne Arundel County Police Department