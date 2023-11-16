New Article – Celebrities Who Found Love and Fortune: Marrying Into Money

From Hollywood’s glitz and glamor to the jet-setting extravagant lifestyles, it’s no secret that celebrities often have substantial financial resources. Yet, even within this realm of immense wealth, there are those who have taken the plunge and married partners with even bigger fortunes. The dynamics of these relationships challenge the notion that “opposites attract” as these star-studded couples navigate their relationships and thrive in love.

One such power couple is actress and fashion icon Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of luxury goods company Kering. With a net worth of approximately $35.2 billion, Pinault is ranked as the 36th richest man in the world (Bloomberg). Despite critics speculating that their marriage was merely an arranged affair for financial gain, Hayek has emphatically debunked these rumors. In a recent podcast, she expressed the strength and longevity of their relationship, stating, “Think what you want. Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love” (Business Insider).

Let’s take a look at some other celebrities who have found love and fortune marrying into money:

1. Miranda Kerr, the renowned model, married Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc., with a net worth of approximately $3.1 billion (Forbes).

2. Elon Musk, the richest man alive with a net worth of $221 billion (Bloomberg), married actress Talulah Riley, although their relationship ultimately ended in divorce.

3. Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson recently tied the knot with Brandon Davis, the heir to billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis. His net worth is estimated to be around $2.7 billion (Equity Atlas).

4. Brooklyn Beckham, son of celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham, found love with Nicola Peltz, whose father Nelson Peltz is a billionaire businessman and investor worth $1.5 billion (Forbes).

These celebrity unions not only demonstrate the power of love, but also the influence of immense wealth when it comes to relationships. While marrying into money may provide financial security, it’s clear that these couples face their own set of challenges and must navigate their relationships with the same commitment, understanding, and communication as any other couple.

