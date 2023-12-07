California Highway Patrol Recovers Thousands in Stolen Tobacco Products

California Highway Patrol (CHP) has successfully recovered a substantial amount of stolen and unregulated tobacco products, totaling over $137,000. The recovery comes as a result of an investigation led CHP’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP).

The CHP announced on Monday that an Oakland man, Bashar Saleh Mohamed Nagi, 35, has been arrested and booked on charges related to the theft and possession of these stolen products. Nagi was apprehended in connection with the thefts that targeted various areas of Northern California.

CHP officer Andrew Barclay clarified that the stolen tobacco products were being sold businesses fronts, which were generating significant profits. These products are currently being treated as evidence to aid in the investigation of their origins and distribution.

The operation to recover the stolen tobacco products involved multiple agencies. The Oakland Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance, and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration also participated in the investigation. It was discovered that some of the businesses involved in the thefts were selling tobacco products without the required California tax stamps.

As a result of search warrants executed on November 30th, one residence and three Oakland storefronts were searched. These searches led to the seizure of large quantities of stolen tobacco products. Additionally, investigators also uncovered suspected stolen retail items from popular stores such as Target, Safeway, and Old Navy, with an estimated value exceeding $5,000.

Officer Barclay emphasized that the investigation is focusing on the theft of products from distributors before they reach merchants. He further highlighted that such thefts can escalate into violent incidents.

The arrest of Nagi and the recovery of the stolen tobacco products reflect the dedication and success of the collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies. CHP’s CTIP remains committed to combating cargo theft throughout California, ensuring the safety and security of businesses and consumers alike.