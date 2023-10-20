1310 Tower Avenue Roof Replacement: Seeking Bids for Qualified Contractors

The City of Superior, located in Superior, Wisconsin, is in need of qualified contractors for the 1310 Tower Avenue Roof Replacement project. The bids for this project will be received the City’s Planning Department at their offices on November 21, 2023, at 2:00 PM. The bids will then be publicly opened and read aloud.

The project involves the replacement of the roof structure, roofing systems, and associated work as outlined in the plan set. The completion deadline for this project is June 30, 2024. All bids must be prepared on the provided form and submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidder.

If interested, contractors can obtain the specifications through the internet at www.DemandStar.com. Additionally, the bidding documents can be viewed at various locations, including the City of Superior Government Center, the Minnesota Builders Exchange, Builders Exchange of Wisconsin, Northwest Regional Builders Exchange, and LaCrosse Builders Exchange.

As part of the proposal, the contractor is required to submit a list of subcontractors, which cannot be altered without the written consent of the City of Superior. The project falls under the guidelines specified in 66.0901 Wisconsin Statutes.

The City of Superior strongly encourages the participation of women and minority-owned businesses in the bidding process. However, the City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, waive irregularities, or accept bids that are deemed to be in its best interests.

For more information or clarification, interested parties can contact Jason Serck, the Director of Planning, Economic Development & Port at the City of Superior.

