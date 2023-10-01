13-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Instagram Acquaintances: Parents File Complaint

In a shocking incident, the parents of a 13-year-old girl have filed a police complaint against three men in their early twenties, accusing them of gang-raping their daughter. According to the parents, two of the accused individuals were known to the girl through Instagram, with one of them having befriended her in September last year. The alleged incident took place in December 2022.

The accused trio has been arrested the police and has been charged with gang rape and abduction under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim is currently studying in Class 8, while her parents work in a factory. Among the accused, two are pursuing graduation, with one of them also working as a kabaddi coach. The third accused is employed as a laborer.

Such incidents highlight the need for increased digital literacy and awareness among young individuals and their parents. It is crucial for parents to educate their children about the potential dangers of befriending strangers online and to monitor their activities on social media platforms.

The police have successfully apprehended the accused, and it is expected that a thorough investigation will be conducted to bring justice to the victim. It is important for society as a whole to condemn such heinous acts and work towards creating a safer environment for everyone, especially children and adolescents.

Definitions:

1. Gang Rape: Gang rape refers to a form of sexual assault in which a person is raped two or more individuals acting in concert.

2. IPC: The Indian Penal Code is the primary criminal code of India, which defines various crimes and their punishments.

3. POCSO Act: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act is an Indian law aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation.

