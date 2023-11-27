Alarming Increase in Discipline Referrals at Brevard Public Schools

Discipline referrals have skyrocketed 150% at Brevard Public Schools, indicating a concerning rise in rule-breaking among students. The school board chair emphasized the need for holding children accountable for their actions. Upon the implementation of a revised discipline policy, school officials had anticipated an even higher surge in disciplinary incidents.

The recent incident involving a 13-year-old boy in Flagler County serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of such behavior. The boy was apprehended the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office after making explicit threats to murder his family on the social media platform Snapchat. An anonymous tip prompted law enforcement’s involvement, leading them to identify and engage with the individuals involved, including the suspect.

According to the authorities, the teenager admitted to sending the threatening messages “for attention” and clarified that he had no actual intention of harming his family. Nonetheless, he was arrested for the offense of written threats to kill and was subsequently processed at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility before being transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

While some may dismiss such incidents as misguided attempts to seek attention, law enforcement officials stress the gravity of any written threat to inflict harm. Sheriff Rick Staly reiterated that the law does not entertain exceptions for jokes or attention-seeking behavior when it comes to matters of public safety. Parents are urged to take an active role in fostering an understanding of the consequences of such actions among their children.

