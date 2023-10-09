13-Year-Old Boy Charged with Disorderly Conduct for Threatening Gun Use at Guilford High School

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with Disorderly Conduct after allegedly making threats to use a gun at Guilford High School in Rockford, Illinois. The threats were reported to the Rockford Police on Saturday, October 7th.

The authorities were alerted to the threats through the social media platform Snapchat. The messages contained images that appeared to show a firearm. Upon further investigation, law enforcement identified the suspect as a non-student at Guilford.

During the investigation, a BB gun was found that matched the weapon seen in the Snapchat messages.

The 13-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested on Sunday and taken into custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Disorderly Conduct is a criminal charge that encompasses behavior that disturbs the peace or endangers the safety of others. In this case, the threats made the teenager on Snapchat were considered to be a form of disorderly conduct.

It is important for law enforcement agencies to take all threats seriously, especially those made towards schools. Threats of violence can cause fear and anxiety among students, staff, and parents, disrupting the learning environment and potentially leading to dangerous situations.

Parents and school administrators are encouraged to maintain open lines of communication with students to ensure that any potential threats are reported promptly. Additionally, it is important to educate children about the serious consequences of making threats, even if they are intended as jokes.

