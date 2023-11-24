Celebrities have always been known for their extravagant lifestyles, fabulous red carpet appearances, and luxurious mansions. However, fame is not always everything it’s cracked up to be. Many stars have decided to move away from Hollywood and opt for a more serene life. Here are 10 celebrities who have made surprising moves outside the United States.

1. Pamela Anderson: After getting married in her grandparent’s former farmhouse on Vancouver Island, Canada, Anderson moved away from Hollywood to be with her husband. She stated that she feels like she has come full circle and is exactly where she needs to be.

2. George & Amal Clooney: Years before meeting his wife, Amal Clooney, George bought a house in Lake Como, Italy. Despite rumors of leaving, the actor has refuted them and said that his Italian roots are firmly planted.

3. Janet Jackson: After meeting her ex-husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, Janet Jackson moved to the Middle East. Unfortunately, the move didn’t turn out as she had hoped, and she felt hidden from family and friends.

4. Lindsay Lohan: After a tumultuous career in Hollywood, Lohan relocated to Dubai to be with her husband. She wanted a beautiful and relaxed home for herself and her family.

5. Tina Turner: Legendary singer Tina Turner moved to Zurich, Switzerland, with her husband, German music executive Erwin Bach. Europe had been very supportive of her music, and she believed that her success was in another country.

6. Shakira: Colombian singer Shakira moved to Barcelona, Spain, to support her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué’s career. After their split, Shakira decided to move to the United States and was reportedly eyeing some multi-million dollar properties in Miami, Florida.

7. Madonna: During her marriage to Guy Ritchie, Madonna moved away from the United States and settled in London, England. After her divorce, she relocated to Portugal to support her son’s football career and splits her time between all three places.

8. Shania Twain: Despite being the Queen of Country, Shania Twain spends most of her time in her lavish Lake Geneva, Switzerland, property. She finds the region very beautiful and scenic.

9. Johnny Depp: Depp moved away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and now resides in a 12-bedroom mansion in Somerset, England. He loves places with character and views his homes as something special.

10. Lenny Kravitz: After spending six months in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, following a music tour, Kravitz fell in love with the city. He felt calm, peaceful, and closer to God, which led him to make the surprising move.

These celebrities have chosen to step away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and embrace a quieter, more peaceful life outside of the United States.