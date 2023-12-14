Scammers Exploit the Spirit of the Season to Steal

Scammers are always looking for new ways to exploit unsuspecting victims, and the holiday season provides them with ample opportunities to do so. From charity scams to counterfeit goods, here are some of the most popular holiday scams to watch out for.

One common scam during the holidays is charity fraud. Scammers will solicit donations for legitimate-sounding charities or causes, using false claims and deceptive tactics to pressure people into giving money. To avoid falling victim to these scams, individuals should be cautious and ask questions before handing over any money. It is also important to request a charitable tax number, which can be verified through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Another scam that prey on people’s desire to participate in gift exchanges is the Secret Santa scam. Scammers may organize gift exchanges through social media, promising participants that they will receive multiple gifts in return for sending one. However, these gift swaps are often illegal pyramid schemes and can also be used to gather personal information.

Gift card scams are also prevalent during the holiday season. While gift cards may seem like a safe and convenient option, they should be treated like cash. Once the gift card is given away, there is no way to get it back. Legitimate businesses or organizations will never request payment in gift cards.

Online shopping scams are another major concern during the holidays. Scammers may create fake ads for items that don’t exist or offer counterfeit products at deep discounts. It is important for shoppers to research sellers and websites before making a purchase and to be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.

Identity theft is another risk during the holiday season, as scammers take advantage of crowded stores and distracted shoppers. Consumers are advised to be cautious with their personal information, protect their PINs, and avoid sharing too many details that could be used to create fake accounts.

Romance scams also see a rise during the holidays, with scammers creating fake profiles to lure in victims. They often play on emotions and use the holidays as an excuse to ask for money. It is important to never send money to someone you’ve never met and to be wary of anyone asking for financial help online.

Phishing emails and texts are a common tactic used scammers year-round, but they become especially prevalent during the holiday season. These messages may appear to be from recognizable organizations and ask for personal information or contain malicious links. It is crucial to avoid clicking on any links or providing personal information to unknown sources.

Lastly, emergency scams target vulnerable individuals, often older adults. Scammers will call pretending to be a family member in need of emergency funds. It is important to verify any such claims independently and not provide any financial assistance without confirming the information.

As the holiday season approaches, it is essential to stay vigilant and be aware of the various scams that are prevalent during this time. By being cautious and following these tips, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to scammers.